Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Twist Bioscience worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of TWST opened at $39.29 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

