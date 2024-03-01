Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 210,420 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,420 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.74% of Alto Ingredients worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTO. State Street Corp raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 208,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,359,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 152,130 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 622,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 54,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTO stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $167.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

