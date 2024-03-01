Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 59,503 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Victory Capital worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Victory Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 33.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Victory Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victory Capital

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.