Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 619,049 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Arlo Technologies worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,145,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,323,000 after purchasing an additional 470,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,068,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 278,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Arlo Technologies Profile

ARLO opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.77.

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.