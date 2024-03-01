Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 71,782 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,782 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Zuora worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zuora alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zuora by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.10 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $102,644.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZUO

Zuora Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.