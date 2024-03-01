Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Energy Recovery worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,750 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $166,732.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Moon bought 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $166,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $202,348. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERII. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

