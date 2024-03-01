Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,618 shares of company stock valued at $941,797. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

