Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 140,691 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,691 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.45% of Gannett worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gannett alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gannett by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Gannett Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.13 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Gannett Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.