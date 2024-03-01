Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $115.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $115.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

