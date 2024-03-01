Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $102,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.59%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.