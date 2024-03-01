Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Employers worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Employers alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Employers by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Employers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Employers Stock Up 0.3 %

EIG opened at $45.80 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.22.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.