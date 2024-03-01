Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after buying an additional 87,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,957,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,037,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,976.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,208,184.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.