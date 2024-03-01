Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 213,133 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 350,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.