Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,333 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITOS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

