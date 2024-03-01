Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Archer Aviation worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 159.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,754,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,250 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

