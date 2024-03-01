Citigroup Inc. Has $945,000 Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XHR

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.