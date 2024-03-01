Citigroup Inc. Has $949,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $91.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

