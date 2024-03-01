Citigroup Inc. Has $960,000 Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Veritex worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

