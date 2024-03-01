Citigroup Inc. Has $963,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VC stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

