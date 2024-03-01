Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,531 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $355,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

