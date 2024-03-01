Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,583 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 829.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,430,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Griffon by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 240,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.