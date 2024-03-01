Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

