Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,408 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

