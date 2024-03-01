Citigroup Inc. Sells 42,070 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Aura Biosciences worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 255.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 738,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 40.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 541,032 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 16.2% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 409,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

AURA stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AURA shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aura Biosciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $50,492.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $481,251.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $121,116.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,233,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aura Biosciences Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

