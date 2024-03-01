Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 80.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 127.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

Rogers stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.55. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

