Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential downside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

