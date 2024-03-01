Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,316,000 after buying an additional 234,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,359,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 229,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $71.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

