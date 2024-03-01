Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Coeur Mining worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE CDE opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

