CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.22 on Friday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 million and a PE ratio of -8.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
