Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SBND) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SBND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.51% of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Profile

The Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (SBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Short Term Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indices from different segments within the fixed income space. The six sub-indices each have fixed weights within the fund. SBND was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.