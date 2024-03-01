Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.74

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.74 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 214.40 ($2.72). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.69), with a volume of 1,295,695 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 238.20 ($3.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,028.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,285.71%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

