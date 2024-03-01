DA Davidson Increases Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $95.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

