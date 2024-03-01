DA Davidson Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,025.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2024 earnings at $35.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $150.31 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

AZO opened at $3,007.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,703.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,616.50. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,025.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 149.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in AutoZone by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.