DA Davidson Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $225.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PWR opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.94. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $242.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,587,000 after buying an additional 190,803 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after acquiring an additional 624,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.