Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $313.55

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $313.55 and traded as high as $339.97. Daily Journal shares last traded at $338.55, with a volume of 5,225 shares changing hands.
Daily Journal Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $467.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.94 and a 200 day moving average of $313.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daily Journal
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.