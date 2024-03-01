Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $313.55

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $313.55 and traded as high as $339.97. Daily Journal shares last traded at $338.55, with a volume of 5,225 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $467.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.94 and a 200 day moving average of $313.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Daily Journal by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Daily Journal by 740.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Daily Journal by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

