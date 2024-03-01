Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Data I/O worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Data I/O by 99.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Data I/O by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.98. Data I/O Co. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

