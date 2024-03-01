David A. Ladensohn Sells 2,085,296 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $39.40 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -145.93 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.