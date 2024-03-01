David A. Ladensohn Sells 2,085,296 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Symbotic Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $39.40 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -145.93 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
