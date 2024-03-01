David Baszucki Sells 41,666 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,671,639.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,209,180.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

