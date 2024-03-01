David Victor Christopherson Sells 6,850 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00.

Shares of FND opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.76.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

