Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

