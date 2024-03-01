Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,332 shares of company stock worth $542,474 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.32. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

