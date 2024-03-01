dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

dormakaba Stock Performance

Shares of dormakaba stock opened at $477.00 on Friday. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $477.00 and a 1 year high of $477.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.77.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

