Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 15,330 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $1,798,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,660,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,151,557.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,707 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $2,059,678.24.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 23,236 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $2,740,221.48.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $3,357,161.92.

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $2,890,001.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $2,381,172.75.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $2,414,987.19.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80.

On Monday, February 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.