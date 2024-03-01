Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 17,707 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,707 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $2,059,678.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,620,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,782,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $1,798,822.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 23,236 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $2,740,221.48.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $3,357,161.92.

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $3,821,382.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $2,890,001.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $2,381,172.75.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $2,414,987.19.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $3,014,884.80.

On Monday, February 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $114.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

