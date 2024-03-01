Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.23

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.23 and traded as low as C$12.68. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.71, with a volume of 1,106,157 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.23.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

