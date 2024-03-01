Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

