Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Insider Transactions at Easterly Government Properties
In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Further Reading
