eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

eBay Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

