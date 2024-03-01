Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $260.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $225.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $224.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $225.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.15 and its 200 day moving average is $187.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

