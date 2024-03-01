Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $13.25

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on EFC

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $770.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ellington Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 36,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after acquiring an additional 569,935 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.