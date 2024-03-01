Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EARN
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.