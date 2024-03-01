Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

NYSE:EARN opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

